West Brom hit out at Tottenham's Berahino pursuit

West Brom chairman Jeremy Peace has hit out at Tottenham's pursuit of Saido Berahino and reiterated he will not be sold before the transfer deadline.

Berahino has become one of the hottest properties in the Premier League after scoring 14 goals last season, and Spurs have moved for the 22-year-old in recent weeks as they look to add depth to their shallow attacking ranks.

Peace has already rejected two bids for the England Under-21 international, as well as turning down the striker's transfer request.

A statement from the Hawthorns supremo read: "I have the greatest respect for [Tottenham chairman] Daniel Levy but he must surely appreciate we would have needed to replace Saido had he left and no consideration of that position has been reflected by Tottenham's strategy.

"It has contributed to our completing our last two games without a key player.

"I have spoken to Saido and of course I have sympathy for him. He has been unsettled and distracted by all this and I understand that.

"But I have strongly advised him to put this behind him and get back to what he does best which is to work hard for the team and score goals for Albion.

"I have informed Saido that he will not be transferred during this summer window and that he is staying at the club."

Peace revealed that even if they were in the market for selling Berahino, Tottenham's offers have yet to come close to his valuation.

"There are two other good reasons why he will not be sold," he added.

"Firstly, had we ever entertained the notion of selling him we have not received an offer anywhere near attractive enough from Tottenham Hotspur.

"Not only have the offers been too low as a valuation of the player, but they have been based on stage-payments and add-ons over a long period which do nothing to reflect Saido's ability and potential."