West Brom 'in limbo' over Berahino future - Pulis

Tony Pulis says Saido Berahino is no closer to signing a new contract at West Brom amid interest from a number of Premier League clubs.

Berahino has been a peripheral figure at The Hawthorns this season as his form and fitness have tailed off, the 23-year-old only featuring five times in 2016-17.

His last appearance came in September before two trips to France to try and improve his conditioning, moves that have yet to provide results for either party.

The former England Under-21 international only has six months left on his current deal with the Baggies but, despite being offered a new contract on a number of occasions, has yet to put pen to paper.

That has led to links with Stoke City during the January transfer window, and Pulis is unable to predict what the future holds for his once prolific striker.

"I haven't got a clue what will happen," he told a media conference ahead of West Brom's Premier League trip to Tottenham.

"[There is] no sign of signing his contract. We're still in limbo.

"It's not just Stoke there's other clubs interested as well. We'll see how it works and pans out, we have not given up hope of him signing [a new contract]."

There was further frustration for Pulis with the news that transfer target Morgan Schneiderlin opted for Everton over West Brom, but the Baggies boss remains hopeful of strengthening his squad.

"We missed out on Schneiderlin which was disappointing but I understand why. We’re trying to get a level of player that will improve us," he added.

"I'm after certain targets. We are trying to get a level of player in here that will improve us.

"It's a small pool that we are fishing from. We need to strengthen in the middle of the pitch and obviously a wide player. We'd love to do [Leicester City's Jeffrey] Schlupp, but the priority at the moment is one or two other positions."