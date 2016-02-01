West Brom sign Tottenham's Pritchard on loan

West Brom have sealed the deadline-day signing of Tottenham attacking midfielder Alex Pritchard on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old has only made one substitute appearance for Spurs in the Premier League this campaign and has joined Tony Pulis' men in search of more regular first-team action having recovered from an ankle problem.

Pritchard made a total of 47 appearances on loan at Championship side Brentford last season and has previously had spells at Swindon Town and Peterborough United.

West Brom are sitting 14th in the Premier League and Pritchard, who successfully passed a medical on Monday, is their second signing of the transfer window after Sandro's loan switch from QPR.