West Brom sweating on Berahino and Ideye

Ideye twisted a knee against Southampton on Saturday, while Berahino injured a foot and both are doubts for the Premier League meeting at Villa Park.

The pair have struck up a productive partnership in recent weeks - Berahino scoring three in his last four games while Ideye has four in five.

"We're still not sure about Brown or Saido so it will be a late call tomorrow before we make a decision on them," Pulis said in a news conference on Monday.

"I don't think Victor [Anichebe] will be fit for Tuesday night so we've got one or two issues and one or two problems.

"The fact is we want them fit. They've been very good for us over the past month or so and we want to keep the team that's been successful together and they have been a big part of it.

"He [Berahino] has grown into what we are trying to do. He has a special talent.

"He is one we have to nurture and make sure that everything that evolves with him now is geared towards being a very good player. He has the opportunity and the chance to do that."