West Brom turn to Pulis as next head coach

West Brom have moved quickly to appoint a successor to Alan Irvine, who was sacked on Monday just over six months after he was appointed.

Irvine paid the price for a poor first half to the season that saw West Brom win just four matches, leaving the club one point and two places above the relegation zone.

West Brom have now turned to former Stoke City boss Pulis, who returns to management after resigning his post as Crystal Palace manager on the eve of the 2014-15 Premier League campaign.

The Welshmman, who has penned an two-and-a-half year deal at The Hawthorns, won the Premier League Manager of the Year award last term and boasts a proud record of having never been relegated.

After taking over at Selhurst Park in November 2013, Pulis steered Palace out of the relegation zone to an 11th-placed finish - 12 points above the drop - before leaving the club amid rumours of a disagreement with owner Steve Parish about transfer dealings.

The 56-year-old told the club's official website: "I'm absolutely delighted to accept the job and I do so with a simple but important message for the Albion fans and everyone at the club.

"Every successful club is built on unity and that is what I shall strive to help bring to Albion. We need everyone together from top to bottom – the supporters, all the staff, the players, everyone who has an interest in the club's welfare.

"With that, we can go forward together and hopefully take this club up the Premier League."

Pulis will watch Albion's Premier League clash at West Ham on New Year's Day from the stand and his first match in charge will come against non-league Gateshead in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.