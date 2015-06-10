West Ham complete Obiang deal

Pedro Obiang has become new West Ham manager Slaven Bilic's first signing, joining the club from Sampdoria for an undisclosed fee.

The Premier League side announced on Wednesday that the midfielder has put pen to paper on a four-year deal, some 24 hours after Bilic was appointed as successor to Sam Allardyce at Upton Park.

"I'm very excited to play in the Premier League," said the Spain Under-21 internaional. "It's a style of football that will help me to progress as a player and as a person, so it will be very good.

"I think Bilic is a manager that can do very well here.

"I know that he was a West Ham player and he did a very well with the Croatian national team.

"He is a manager that likes to play good football and I really like that so I am sure that we will get along very well."

Obiang, who was a youngster at Atletico Madrid prior to making the switch to Serie A, scored one goal in 34 league appearances last season.