West Ham have been punished enough - Furious Bilic dismisses ban threat

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic suggested he does not care if he is banned by the Football Association after being sent to the stands late in the 2-2 draw at home to West Brom on Saturday.

Bilic reacted furiously to watching his team concede an injury-time equaliser that was later credited to West Brom defender Gareth McAuley, the Croatian picking up and throwing a touchline broadcast microphone before receiving his marching orders from referee Michael Oliver.

Speaking after the frustrating Premier League result at London Stadium, the Hammers boss offered little indication he regretted making such a visible show of his displeasure.

"Will I get a ban? Whatever," he told a news conference.

"We have been punished enough with the result. I'm sorry to the microphone.

"Do I have to pay for the microphone?! No, it's a solid microphone..."

Bilic's assistant Nikola Jurcevic had already been dismissed by Oliver after protesting the decision to disallow what would have been a first-half equaliser. West Ham also felt an apparent foul on Sofiane Feghouli by Chris Brunt in the build-up to West Brom's early opener was missed, while Robert Snodgrass had a penalty appeal dismissed late in a fractious opening 45 minutes.

"To concede the late goal, with the decisions, it was so frustrating and hard to accept. I am proud, but very angry," Bilic said.

"I am trying to be objective but there were four or five decisions that went against us. Totally against us.

"It's far too much for one game to be on the end of every decision. I rate this referee, it's not personal.

"I'm frustrated. It was a great game and we were great in every sense of the word; individually and as a team."

Of the opponents, he added: "They [West Brom] are organised, solid, not attractive but they are good. We should have scored more goals."