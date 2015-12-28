West Ham to make Lanzini loan permanent

West Ham intend to wrap up the permanent signing of Manuel Lanzini early following the on-loan attacker's promising start to life in London.

The Argentinian, who arrived on a season-long deal from Al Jazira Club for the 2015-16 campaign, has scored four goals in 12 Premier League appearances, with West Ham netting just once since he picked up a thigh injury in late November.

And club co-owner David Sullivan is keen to activate a clause in Lanzini's contract that would seal a permanent switch from the United Arab Emirates.

"The contract we have is 100 per cent watertight," Sullivan told Sky Sports. "We have until April to make it permanent but we'll probably do it before the due date.

"He is a fantastic player and a fantastic man. By February or March, he will be a permanent West Ham player.

"He could be a top, top, top player. He's already sensational and he could be as good as any player in the world."

Sullivan, though, revealed a move for former Tottenham striker Emmanuel Adebayor was unlikely to materialise.

"It's very unlikely we'd sign him," he added. "He hasn't played for ages, so he's not match fit.

"He could have an impact wherever he goes but we've got too many players here and we can't pay any more wages."