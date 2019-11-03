West Ham in need of a reality check after Newcastle defeat – Robert Snodgrass

Robert Snodgrass hopes West Ham’s 3-2 home defeat by Newcastle is the “reality check” the team need.

The Hammers found themselves 3-0 down inside an hour thanks to goals from Ciaran Clark, Federico Fernandez and Jonjo Shelvey.

They staged a belated comeback through Fabian Balbuena and Snodgrass, but the scoreline could not mask a desperately poor display from Manuel Pellegrini’s side, who have now gone six games without a win.

“It was a bad result and a performance that wasn’t West Ham-like,” said midfielder Snodgrass.

“I think we need to have a reality check and realise that we need to start getting points on the board if we want to climb up the table.

“We need to be solid and resolute. In the first half we could have been four or five down. It’s very disappointing.

“We can’t give teams three goals to start before we come into it. I just think we need to sit back, watch it and we need to be better. It’s as simple as that.”

Newcastle’s front three of Miguel Almiron, Allan Saint-Maximin and Joelinton failed to find the net again, but their pace and power worried West Ham throughout.

Manager Steve Bruce said: “I’ve said before it takes time, for the lads who’ve come into the team it’s not easy to adapt to it.

“It was only Allan’s fourth game and he, Almiron and Joe were terrific in their work.

“If they can play like that and we get the other side right we’ll be OK. We were a threat and we caused them all sorts of problems.

“If I’m being critical we missed too many opportunities. They don’t come around that often. Almiron was terrific. When he scores, which he will do, we’ll see an even better player.”