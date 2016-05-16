West Ham seal Nordtveit deal

West Ham have signed Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Havard Nordtveit on a free transfer.

The club have confirmed the 25-year-old has signed a five-year deal and will join from July 1 when his contract with the Bundesliga side expires.

Nordtveit is a Norway international who had a spell with Arsenal between 2007 and 2010 without making a first-team appearance.

After loan spells with Salamanca, Lillestrom and Nurnberg while with the Gunners, Nordtveit joined Gladbach in December 2010 and became a first-team regular, helping them to three top-four finishes, including this season.

The defensive midfielder, who has also featured in central defence, revealed that returning to the Premier League was always his ambition.

Nordtveit told West Ham's official website: "It has always been a dream for me to play in the Premier League and now I have a big opportunity to do that for West Ham - I cannot wait to start!

"I came to Arsenal when I was 17 and from there I got a lot of first-team experience in training and friendlies. I sat on the bench in the Premier League, but never got a minute, so of course it is something I'm dreaming of.

"Now I'm back, I've had five-and-a-half years in the Bundesliga and hopefully that experience will help me to come into the game here.

"This team has something special, a spirit in the team that I can fit into. I will work hard and hopefully I can get some good moments at this club.

"I'm a player who can play many roles on the pitch, but I'm from Norway so maybe a little bit more running, tackles and try to spread a few balls around me.

"I'm looking forward to showing what I can do, but hopefully I have something to help West Ham achieve even more."

The influence of Hammers manager Slaven Bilic also played a part in persuading Nordtveit to join West Ham.

"Of course it's a big part," he said of the manager. "He took his time to meet me, talk with me and show me he was interested.

"What he has done at West Ham speaks for itself and I'm really looking forward to working under the boss."

West Ham finished seventh in the Premier League this season and will reach next season's Europa League if Manchester United defeat Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final.