West Ham seal Zaza loan

Italy international Simone Zaza has joined West Ham on loan from Juventus for an initial fee of £5million.

West Ham have announced the signing of Simone Zaza on a season-long loan deal from Juventus.

The Italy international moves to London Stadium for a fee of £5million, though the Premier League club will be obliged to pay a further £20m to secure a permanent deal if he makes a certain number of appearances.

Zaza is West Ham's 11th signing of a hectic transfer window, in which manager Slaven Bilic has spent over £60m on the likes of Andre Ayew, Manuel Lanzini, Arthur Masuaku and Edimilson Fernandes.

"West Ham United have added star power to their forward line by signing Italy international striker Simone Zaza," the club confirmed via their official website.

"The 25-year-old forward joins the Hammers from Italian champions Juventus on an initial season-long loan for £5m, which will become permanent for a further £20m fee if Zaza makes a pre-agreed number of appearances in Claret and Blue."

Zaza, who won Serie A, the Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana with Juve last season and faced West Ham in a pre-season clash, said: "I want to thank everyone for welcoming me, including the fans and everyone at the club. I wanted to start a new experience and I feel this is the right choice for me.

"I have been fortunate enough to have already played at the new stadium with a different shirt. It is a beautiful stadium and I felt the warmth of the fans and this was a big reason why I wanted to join the club.

"I want to become a better player and I know I can do that at West Ham. Unfortunately we could not qualify for the Europa League, but I am hoping I can help the club do that next season."

Zaza scored eight goals in all competitions last season for Juve to earn a place in Antonio Conte's squad for Euro 2016.

He made three appearances in the finals and missed a penalty in the quarter-final shoot-out defeat to Germany.