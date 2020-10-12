West Ham sign Watford defender Craig Dawson on season-long loan

West Ham have signed defender Craig Dawson on a season-long loan from Watford.

The capture of the 30-year-old, who could make the switch permanent next year, ends manager David Moyes’ search for cover at centre-half.

Moyes said: “It’s no secret that we have been trying to add more quality to the squad in defensive positions, not only for the longer-term but also to ensure we are well protected right now, and the opportunity bring in Craig on loan was an addition that will make the group stronger through this period.

“I know he will be a great addition to the dressing room – he is a committed and determined character. I look forward to working with him for the rest of the season.”

Dawson made 184 Premier League appearances for the Hornets, who were relegated last season, and could make his Hammers debut at Tottenham on Sunday.

He said: “I’m delighted to be here and really looking forward to being back in the Premier League and working with the manager and group of lads.

“I’m really excited and looking ahead to the game at the weekend. I can’t wait to get started and share my experience.

“We’ve got a lot of experienced lads here anyway and to be joining this group of players is an exciting prospect, so I can’t wait.

“It’s a talented group and I can add competition to that back line, so hopefully I can slot straight in with the lads and help them improve their game as well.

“West Ham is obviously a massive club and London Stadium is a great home stadium and hopefully the fans are back soon cheering us on.”

Moyes is still on the look-out for attacking reinforcements and has been linked with Brentford’s Said Benrahma and Josh King of Bournemouth.