West Ham still keen on Song deal

West Ham remain keen to sign Alex Song on a permanent basis after being impressed with the Barcelona midfielder during his loan spell at Upton Park last season.

Joint-chairman David Sullivan confirmed on Thursday that the arrival of new manager Slaven Bilic does not change how West Ham view Song as a welcome squad addition, providing he can rediscover the form shown in the first half of 2014-15.

Song spent last term on loan with the Premier League club, making 31 appearances in total.

Sullivan told West Ham's website: "I can assure you we have not given up on Alex Song yet.

"Before Christmas, Alex was outstanding and if we believe we can get him back to that sort of form - and maybe with a new manager we can - we would very much like Alex to come.

"We are very thin on the ground with midfielders. You do get injuries and you need back-up. We have got Europe and other games that we want to win.

"There was not enough competition for places last season and this year we don't want the same again. If the players have a bad game they will have to fight for their position back."

Southampton are also believed to be keen on the 27-year-old former Arsenal man.