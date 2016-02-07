West Ham v Liverpool: Lallana eyes FA Cup boost

Adam Lallana wants Liverpool to make up for their lacklustre Premier League form and ensure FA Cup progression by beating West Ham in their fourth-round replay at Upton Park on Tuesday.

There was nothing to separate the sides in their initial meeting on January 30 at Anfield, with a much-changed Liverpool side held to a 0-0 draw.

Liverpool have won just one of their last six top-flight outings after surrendering a two-goal lead amid fan protests over ticket prices to draw 2-2 with struggling Sunderland on Saturday.

Their poor run began with a 2-0 loss at West Ham at Upton Park on January 2, and England international Lallana - who scored against Sunderland - is eager to avoid a repeat on Tuesday.

However, Liverpool may not be able to rely upon the passion of coach Jurgen Klopp in the dugout, as he continues his recovery from an operation following a diagnosis of appendicitis.

"It's [now] as simple as working as hard as we've been working, even harder," Lallana told the club's official website.

"We've got another game on Tuesday, which is the best thing as a player, to get back on the pitch as soon as possible and put things right.

"Our league form has not been great so we need to make sure that Tuesday we stay in [the FA Cup]."

West Ham come into the game on the back of a 1-0 loss at Southampton.

Slaven Bilic's side played much of the second half of that match against 10 men following the dismissal of Victor Wanyama, but were unable to earn a draw.

The result left the Croatian with a bitter taste, but he is keen to see his team pick themselves up and advance in the FA Cup by defeating Liverpool for a third time this season.

"It's a game we didn't deserve to lose – we made a sloppy start but were the better team for three-quarters of the game," Bilic told West Ham's official website.

"We have to lift ourselves up, learn from our mistakes and beat Liverpool."

Liverpool may be without Dejan Lovren (hamstring) and Joe Allen (knock) after the pair were both replaced during the draw with Sunderland.

Philippe Coutinho (hamstring) and Divock Origi (knee) are nearing returns, but are unlikely to feature, although Daniel Sturridge could play after being an unused substitute against Sunderland.

West Ham will be without January signing Sam Byram, who is cup tied, while James Tomkins is a doubt after hobbling off at Southampton.

A fifth-round trip to Blackburn Rovers awaits the winner.