West Ham's Morrison charged with assaults

The England Under-21 international was charged after police were called to an address in Salford during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Morrison, 21, is due to appear before Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

A statement from Greater Manchester Police read: "Ravel Morrison (born 02/02/1993), of Urmston, is charged with section 47 assault and two common assaults.

"At about 3.20am on Sunday 27 July 2014, police were called to an address on Alexandra Road, Peel Green, Salford, following reports a 19-year-old woman and a 39-year-old woman had been assaulted.

"Officers attended and established the young woman had also been assaulted outside a bar in Manchester city centre earlier that evening and a 21-year-old man was subsequently arrested at a later date."