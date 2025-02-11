Revealed: Exactly what happened in the Newcastle tunnel bust-up you missed - with likely suspect front and centre

Newcastle United and Aston Villa are said to have been involved in a tunnel room bust-up back in January

The Football Association have released fiery details explaining what happened following Newcastle United's Premier League clash with Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

In a game in which the Magpies emerged as 3-0 victors, Unai Emery's side were reduced to ten men after only 32 minutes when Jhon Duran was sent off for a challenge on Fabian Schar.

Newcastle then hit the front and scored three times through Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak and Joelinton, but it is the post-match scenes in the tunnel that have since caused plenty of controversy.

Fines, controversy and a lengthy referees report. So what did happen at St. James' Park between Newcastle and Aston Villa?

Unai Emery and Jason Tindall share a word during the encounter at St. James' Park in December (Image credit: Getty Images)

An independent Regulatory Commission has now heard the cases related to Aston Villa, Newcastle United, and two other individuals who are said to have been involved in the altercation.

The FA has now shared details of the fines issued and a lengthy report explaining the proceedings. One of the names mentioned by referee Anthony Taylor comes as no surprise.

Anthony Taylor was the referee in action at St James' Park back on Boxing Day (Image credit: PA Images)

An FA statement read: "It was alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players and/or technical area occupants did not behave in an improper and/or provocative way around the tunnel area at half time. It was also alleged that the Aston Villa analyst and Newcastle United assistant manager acted in an improper manner during the same incident.

"Both clubs and Victor Manas admitted to their respective charges, and Jason Tindall denied the allegation against him. The Regulatory Commission imposed a £30,000 fine and warning upon Aston Villa, a £20,000 fine and warning upon Newcastle United, and a two-match ground ban and £4,000 fine on Victor Manas. The Regulatory Commission found the charge against Jason Tindall to be not proven, and he will face no further action."

Taylor's report makes for even more damning evidence, with Tindall's behaviour detailed. "I have to report that I, as the Referee sent off Jason Tindall of Newcastle United FC Under Law 12 section: Physical or aggressive behaviour (including biting and spitting)," wrote Taylor.

"At half-time when arriving in my changing room I was advised by the 4th official, Leigh Doughty, that there had been a confrontation in the tunnel area which was caused by Victor Manas (Aston Villa head of analysis) who had been shouting aggressively towards Mr Tindall which subsequently caused an aggressive verbal altercation. This caused a further confrontation to take place of approx 20 players and staff. I was also advised that Mr Tindall had to be prevented from becoming involved further."

Tindall is often front and centre when it comes to controversy regarding Newcastle United (Image credit: Getty)

He also added: "I was informed that the head of analysis from Aston Villa, Mr Victor Manas had started this incident by shouting aggressively towards Newcastle's assistant manager, Mr Tindall. Mr Manas also started to shout at myself as I moved through the tunnel area, disagreeing with the red card issued to an Aston Villa player, but was not abusive to me, however having asked him to move into the entrance of my changing room, Mr Manas was informed that he would be reported for his actions."

In FourFourTwo's view, we see it highly probable that Manas was wishing to dispute Duran's red card, upon which Tindall then decided to have his ten-pence worth, as such. It seems like the FA have done a good job of dealing with those parties.