Western Sydney Wanderers 1 Brisbane Roar 1: Kusukami cancels out Maclaren penalty

Brisbane Roar moved level on points with second-placed Melbourne City in the A-League after a 1-1 draw at Western Sydney Wanderers on Friday.

Jamie Maclaren, who is currently embroiled in terse contract negotiations with Brisbane, put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot in the 18th minute after he was brought down by Wanderers goalkeeper Jerrad Tyson.

Western Sydney have proved themselves to be draw specialists this season and it is now five draws from eight outings thanks to Jumpei Kusukami's close-range finish 11 minutes into the second half – the 29-year-old's first goal for the club.