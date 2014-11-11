Westerveld: Meyiwa death has had a 'huge impact'

Meyiwa, 27, was shot and killed in an alleged altercation involving two attackers at a property in Vosloorus on the outskirts of Johannesburg last month.

Former Liverpool stopper Westerveld is currently goalkeeping coach at Ajax Cape Town, and he believes people in South Africa are still struggling to come to terms with the tragedy.

"Obviously it's a massive blow because it's so close, I can't compare to anything in England or Holland, when it's the national team goalkeeper and captain of one of the biggest sides that dies," the ex-Netherlands international told Perform.

"You can't imagine something like that happening. The national team will play the first game after his death [on Saturday against Sudan], the [Orlando] Pirates lost their first game after his death, so time will tell.

"It's still on everybody's lips, it has had a huge impact on everybody.

"Personally, I shook his hand and hugged him after the game we played on the Saturday, and the day after he got shot, so for me it's very strange.

"Time will tell what impact it really has. It's a huge shock."

The investigation into Meyiwa's death continues after the South African Police Service confirmed that murder charges against Zanokuhle Mbatha, 25, had been dropped before he was due to appear in court in Boksburg on Tuesday.