We've learned from past errors - Fernandinho

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho believes his team have learned their lessons in the Champions League ahead of their clash against Real Madrid.

The Premier League giants are in a decent position heading to the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, having held Madrid to a 0-0 draw in the first leg.

Fernandinho said City had corrected their errors from previous seasons to reach their first ever semi-final and he is eyeing another step.

"I think we've learned from our mistakes in the past," the Brazilian said.

"We've overcome a lot of difficulties during the competition too, like injuries - we've been missing important players all through the competition.

"Nevertheless the squad has showed itself to be very strong, and we managed to qualify in first place in the group.

"In the last 16 and the quarter-finals we also beat two good teams to reach this semi-final stage, and now we are very close to achieving a historic moment for all the players, and for the club as well."

An away goal would send City on their way to the final, where Atletico Madrid await after eliminating Bayern Munich.

Fernandinho understands the enormity of the task awaiting Manuel Pellegrini's men away from home.

"Real Madrid are one of the main teams in Europe," he said.

"They are a team which has won the Champions League the most times, a very good team, and known throughout the whole world as well.

"They have a lot of quality players and have a great history in the Champions League and because of all these things they're a very tough team to face.

"But our hope is to be able to overcome all of that and play a good match and secure qualification."