This is what Chelsea's potential move for Philippe Coutinho depends on

Chelsea will have to wait before making a move for Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho.

FIFA hold the key to any Chelsea bid for Coutinho, according to the Barcelona-based Sport.

The west Londoners will have to wait and see if their appeal to have a transfer ban delayed is successful, which comes after they were charged with breaking regulations around the signings of 29 minors.

To make matters worse, it's widely expected that Eden Hazard will join Real Madrid this summer.

With their talisman on the move, Chelsea have reportedly identified ex-Liverpool man Coutinho as a suitable replacement for the Belgian.

However, their hands are tied with regards to any meaningful negotiations for the Barcelona player until FIFA make their decision.

There is no timescale for a a conclusion to be reached, however, which will worry Chelsea while other suitors considering a move for Coutinho.

