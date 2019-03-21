What Matthijs de Ligt told agent Mino Raiola about his possible Barcelona move

Ajax’s star defender Matthijs de Ligt could be on his way to the Camp Nou this summer, with reports in Spain claiming that he has instructed his agent of his preferred destination.

De Ligt, still only 19, captained the Dutch side during their recent demolition of Barça's rivals Real Madrid in the Champions League – heightening interest in his services across the continent.

According to Sport, the Catalan giants have made a €60 million bid for the centre-back, having already secured the services of team-mate Frenkie de Jong for a fee believed to be around €75 million.

While De Ligt’s agent Mino Raiola would apparently prefer a different move now in order to construct a lucrative transfer to Barça further down the line, the player has made it clear that he would prefer a move to the Spanish champions and is not driven by money, reports Mundo Deportivo.

With stalwart centre-back Gerard Pique now 32, De Ligt could expect regular playing time at the Camp Nou despite his age, which may help his decision.

NOW READ... When Ajax ruled the world: how Louis van Gaal nurtured his glorious mid-'90s empire