What is at stake in the Football League in the remaining Easter games?

Easter Monday could bring promotion to the Premier League for Norwich as the Football League’s ups and downs continue to take shape.

Lincoln are the one team already promoted this season while Ipswich, Bolton and Bradford have all been relegated from their respective divisions.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at what is at stake in Monday’s fixtures and the two on Tuesday.

Championship

Norwich have another chance to clinch promotion if they beat Stoke and Sheffield United or Leeds drop points.

The Canaries could even be confirmed as champions if both their rivals slip up – the Blades make the short trip to Hull while Leeds travel to Brentford.

Victory at Reading – or a draw coupled with Bristol City dropping points – would see West Brom join the top three in clinching a play-off spot.

Bolton were relegated on Friday, joining Ipswich in League One. Rotherham cannot be mathematically relegated on Monday but should they lose to Birmingham and other results go against them, they could go into their final two games six points adrift with a significantly inferior goal difference.

League One

Luton could seal promotion on Tuesday with victory over AFC Wimbledon – but only if Sunderland and Portsmouth both lose on Monday, against Peterborough and Coventry respectively, while Barnsley drop points against Plymouth.

Those four teams, along with Charlton, are secure in the play-offs at the very least.

Bradford were relegated on Friday but the tight battle to avoid the other three places will continue until at least next weekend.

League Two

It wasn't to be this afternoon. Our first defeat in 20 league games.— Lincoln City FC (@LincolnCity_FC) April 19, 2019

Lincoln failed to wrap up the title at Carlisle but can do so with victory over Tranmere on Monday – or with a draw if second-placed Mansfield do not beat Oldham.

Bury need only a point against Northampton to secure at least a play-off place, with Tranmere and Forest Green also able to do so with the right combination of results.