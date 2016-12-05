What You Might Have Missed: An FA Cup comeback of all comebacks and Monaco can't stop scoring

A busy weekend of action across Europe saw some huge matches take place, with Real Madrid rescuing a last-gasp point against Barcelona in El Clasico.



Elsewhere, Manchester City fell to a home defeat against Chelsea, while the pressure grew on Jose Mourinho after Manchester United conceded a late equaliser at Everton.



But there are plenty of headlines being made beyond Europe's biggest clubs. Here are some things you might have missed over the weekend in world football:



LAZIO DEFEAT MAKES SERIE A HISTORY

3 - After 15 Serie A match-days, all sides have lost at least 3 games. It has happened only once before, in 1942-43. Balance.December 5, 2016

Roma defeated Lazio 2-0 in a fiery Rome derby to keep in touch with leaders Juventus and make a piece of Serie A history.

Lazio's loss was only their third of the league campaign and meant that for the first time since 1942-43 – an astonishing 74 years – every team in the Italian top-flight has lost at least three matches in the first 15 games.

Juve, Roma, AC Milan, Napoli, Lazio and Fiorentina have all lost three times.

The feat was achieved after Kevin Strootman pounced on an error from Lazio defender Wallace to put Roma on their way to victory midway through the second half at Stadio Olimpico, before Radja Nainggolan sealed victory in the closing stages.

Lazio have now lost four straight Rome derbies in Serie A and failed to win any of the last eight – Roma's best run in the fixture for 12 years.

4 & 8 - Roma have won each of the last four derbies and are unbeaten in the last eight Serie A matches vs Lazio (W5 D3). Capital. December 4, 2016



PRESTON PLAYERS FIGHT EACH OTHER!

Preston North End went down to a 2-1 defeat against Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship, but does not come close to telling the story of what happened at Hillsborough.

The frustration boiled over for strikers Eoin Doyle and Jermaine Beckford in stoppage-time when the former opted not to pass to his team-mate and the two squared up before astonishingly coming to blows.



That caused them both to be sent off and ended any chance of a comeback for Preston - a huge blow given hosts Wednesday were down to 10 men due.

"It's an absolute embarrassment," manager Simon Grayson said after the game.

"I stick up for my players at every club I've been at, I don't like to criticise them in public, I will do in the dressing room. But I can't stick up for either of those players.

"You expect it in the playground between four or five-year-olds, not from two professionals who've been in the game a long time."

Preston have fined the duo and say they will use the money to refund the ticket prices of their supporters who travelled to the game.



FREE-SCORING MONACO JOIN ELITE COMPANY

Monaco's impressive season continued as they thrashed Bastia 5-0, with four of their strikes coming in the last 24 minutes.

Radamel Falcao scored two of the hosts' goals as they moved on to 49 Ligue 1 strikes from only 16 matches.

Monaco are now only the fourth team in a decade to reach that mark after 16 games in one of Europe's top five leagues.

The other teams to score at least 49 league goals in as many matches have been Barcelona (on three occasions), Real Madrid (twice) and Manchester City (once) – impressive company.

But despite their free-scoring form, Leonardo Jardim's men trail Nice by three points at the top of the table.

49 - Only (3x), (2x) & (1x) have scored more than Monaco after 16 games over the last 10 seasons. Royal. December 5, 2016



GONUL PELTED WITH DOLLAR BILLS

Fenerbahce fans did not take kindly to Turkey defender Gokhan Gonul joining champions Besiktas and on his first return they made sure he knew about it by pelting him with dollar bills in a suggestion he had moved for financial reward.

"I do not want to comment on what happened in the match and the reactions shown towards me," said Gonul.

"I have already specified my reasons for leaving Fenerbahce at the start of the season, I do not have to tell you again what happened.

"Different news items appeared in the press during the transfer process and I think people were influenced by those."

The match was otherwise a disappointment, with a 0-0 draw ensuring surprise leaders Istanbul Basaksehir remained two points clear at the top of the Super Lig.



THE COMEBACK OF ALL COMEBACKS

The magic of the FA Cup was alive and well this weekend, with one of the most astonishing comebacks in the competition's history.

Sixth-tier Curzon Ashton were on the brink of moving into the round three – where they could have been drawn against Premier League sides like Arsenal and Manchester United - but were beaten in heartbreaking circumstances by AFC Wimbledon.

With 10 minutes to go the minnows found themselves leading 3-0 thanks to Adam Morgan's hat-trick, but somehow Curzon Ashton collapsed to lose 4-3.

Tom Elliott, Dominic Poleon and Tyrone Barnett scored three times in as many minutes as the match suddenly moved to 3-3.

But Curzon Ashton do not even have a replay to look forward after Tom Elliott completed a famous comeback with a goal in the fourth minute of stoppage-time.