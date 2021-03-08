What’s gone wrong at Liverpool and can they save their season?

Liverpool’s woes continued on Sunday as they were beaten 1-0 at home by Fulham, their sixth successive Anfield defeat.

The record-extending loss has left the defending Premier League champions looking in considerable danger of missing out on a place in the top four.

Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at the current picture for Jurgen Klopp’s side and the battle for European football that lies ahead.

How bad is Liverpool’s league form?

Mario Lemina (left) scored the winner as Liverpool were beaten 1-0 by Fulham on Sunday (Phil Noble/PA)

The six straight losses are part of an eight-game winless run at home for Liverpool stretching back to a 1-1 draw with West Brom on December 27. From that fixture to Sunday’s, the Reds have played a total of 14 league matches, losing eight and winning just three, and they have suffered six defeats in the last seven.

Where has that left them in the table?

It seems reasonable at the moment to question not just Liverpool’s chances of securing Champions League qualification, but their chances of making Europe at all. Sunday’s action concluded with them lying eighth, four points off the top four, with Chelsea, Everton, Tottenham and West Ham, the teams from fourth to seventh, all having either one or two games in hand over them. Liverpool had also played two more matches than Aston Villa, who were three points behind them in ninth.

What has the manager said?

Klopp’s side were left eight in the table after Sunday’s matches (Clive Brunskill/PA).

Klopp on Sunday spoke of his players not having “the mentality we are used to” while stressing “but the boys want to win games”. The German added: “It (the top four) is really not my concern at the moment. I cannot think about that. We have to win a football game. We have to win one football game, that would be helpful already.”

Who do they have left to play?

Liverpool have 10 league fixtures remaining, starting with a trip to Wolves on March 15. They subsequently face Arsenal, Leeds, Manchester United, West Brom and Burnley away, while there are home games ahead against Villa, Newcastle, Southampton and, to finish the campaign, Crystal Palace.

So how worried should Liverpool supporters be about Europe?

Diogo Jota (right) has returned from injury, coming off the bench in the last two games (Clive Brunskill/PA).

Liverpool appear to have a major task on their hands to secure a top-four place. As Klopp’s men try to rediscover some of the potency they have shown so many times before, supporters will hope Diogo Jota can make a positive impact following his recent return to action after injury. They also may well note that six out of the 10 remaining fixtures are away from home, with three of their last four games on the road having been victories.

What about their ongoing European campaign

There is, of course, an alternative route to the Champions League still open to Liverpool – winning this season’s competition. The Reds currently lead 2-0 against RB Leipzig in the last 16 heading into Wednesday’s second leg at Anfield.