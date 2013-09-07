Whelan injury blow for Ireland qualifier

Giovanni Trapattoni's plans ahead of the crucial fixture have been disrupted by the news that a hamstring problem will sideline midfielder Whelan, who has withdrawn from the squad. Hull City's Stephen Quinn has been drafted in as a replacement.

Stoke City stalwart Whelan played the full 90 minutes in Friday's 2-1 defeat against Sweden, a result that left Ireland fourth in Group C, three points adrift of second place.

Ireland head to third-place Austria searching for a win to keep their World Cup hopes alive, while they will also hope Kazakhstan can do them a favour at home against Sweden.

Whelan has won 50 caps for his country, reaching the milestone on Friday.

But the occasion was not a joyous one, as goals from Johan Elmander and Anders Svensson gave the Swedes victory in Dublin.