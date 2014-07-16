Whittingham pens two-year Cardiff extension

Whittingham arrived at Cardiff from Aston Villa in 2007 and has since played more than 300 games for the club, including 32 Premier League appearances last term.

Now back in the Championship following Cardiff's brief spell in the top flight, Whittingham's commitment to the club has not waivered and he hopes to help achieve promotion under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

"I spoke to the manager at the end of last season and he was keen to keep me here," he told Cardiff's official website.

"As most people know, that was always what I wanted to do.

"I've loved my time at the club and hopefully this means that time will continue for a few years yet.

"There have been highs and lows over the past eight years, of course. But in the main we've enjoyed good times and I've enjoyed myself here; last season was special as in as much as we reached the Premier League – it's what I always said I wanted to achieve with Cardiff City.

"That dream happened, and although we were disappointed not to stay there, we know we are good enough to get back and stay for some time.

"I think that those of us who played in the Premier League last year will be better for it last season. It's looking promising for a quick return, taking into account the players we have, so we're looking forward to getting going."

Solskjaer has strengthened his squad ahead of the new campaign with the signings of Adam Le Fondre, Federico Macheda, Javi Guerra, Guido Burgstaller, Kagisho Dikgacoi and Charlie Horton.