Who is footballing super-agent Jorge Mendes and which players does the Gestifute boss represent?

Jorge Mendes has long been touted as football's 'top dog when' it comes to super agents.

The 58-year-old has a raft of footballing superstars under his close guidance, sanctioning transfers with his purpose-built agency, Gestifute. Mendes' first deal came way back in 1999, as he brokered a deal to help Nuno Espirito Santo move from Vitoria de Guimarães to Deportivo de La Coruna.

Since then, Mendes' clients have included some huge names, many of whom are just at the very start of their careers, so it is crucial the Portuguese businessman steps in to help represent and guide them, with his well-known list of clients and contacts.

WATCH | Why Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Is So Good

Who Is Jorge Mendes?

Jorge Mendes alongside long-time client Cristiano Ronaldo

Mendes founded his agency back in 1996 and since then has gone from strength to strength in the footballing world. His initial target was Portuguese players who he felt needed the correct representation when brokering their transfers between clubs.

He credits most of his success was based on his regular attendance at football schools and youth teams throughout Portugal, spotting and signing young players, doing so famously with Cristiano Ronaldo and Ricardo Quaresma.

The 58-year-old isn't short of controversy, however, having famously come to blows with Luis Figo's agent, Jose Veiga, after Mendes tried to jump in and help facilitate better moves for the player. He has also been accused of doing so with Nani before he completed a transfer to Manchester United back in 2007, whilst still under contract with his agent at the time.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What is the Gestifute agency?

Jorge Mendes at the premiere for Cristiano Ronaldo's film back in 2015

Gestifute was set up by Mendes back in 1996 and currently has two high-profile offices in both Porto and Lisbon (Portugal). The agency strives itself on 'the discovery and promotion of promising young talent', promising to help aid and guide young footballers through the next steps of their professional careers.

According to their website, some twelve members of staff are employed to help with the day-to-day running of the business, with Mendes still leading the way as the most influential spearhead of the company. One of their biggest coups was helping Cristiano Ronaldo in his move from Manchester United to Real Madrid in 2009.

Who are some of the biggest names represented by Mendes?

Portugal and Manchester City star Ruben Dias is represented by Jorge Mendes and Gestifute (Image credit: Alamy)

As aforementioned, Mendes strives himself on being able to represent some of the biggest stars in world football, with most of his clients, as expected, hailing from Portugal. Though not the same in every case, it is safe to say word travels fast if you need a deal brokering, Gestifute is the place to call.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Ederson, Ruben Dias, Joao Felix, Rafael Leao, Bernardo Silva and Darwin Nunez are just some of the players who are currently under the close attention of Mendes and his super-agency.

Full list of players represented by Mendes and Gestifute

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player Club Age Adama Traore Fulham 28 Alejandro Balde Barcelona 20 Alipio Retired 32 Andre Moreira Grasshoppers 28 Andrew Quinn Dundalk 22 Andriy Lunin Real Madrid 25 Antonio Silva Benfica 20 Artem Dzyuba Lokomotiv Moscow 35 Bastien Meupiyou Lille 18 Berna Estoril Praia 21 Bernardo Silva Manchester City 30 Bradley Barcola Paris Saint-Germain 21 Bright Arrey-Mbi Hannover 96 21 Bruno Lage Free Agent (manager) 48 Capucho Free Agent (manager) 52 Christian Marques Grasshoppers 21 Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr 39 Daniel Braganca Sporting CP 25 Daniel Podence Olympiacos 28 Danilo Pereira Paris Saint-Germain 32 Danny Retired 41 Darwin Nunez Liverpool 25 Diego Moreira Strasborg 20 Diogo Costa Porto 24

More Portugal stories from FourFourTwo

Quiz! How well do you know Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo?



Has Cristiano Ronaldo played his last game for Portugal? Roberto Martinez gives view after Euro 2024 exit



Cristiano Ronaldo watch: Portugal talisman struggles AGAIN in Euro 2024 defeat to France