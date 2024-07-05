Cristiano Ronaldo watch: Portugal talisman struggles AGAIN in Euro 2024 defeat to France

By
published

International football's all-time leading goalscorer looked a shadow of his former self as Portugal crashed out on penalties to France

Before Euro 2024 began, Cristiano Ronaldo was talked about as a remarkable man for all seasons. This was his sixth appearance at a Euros, including being part of Portugal's 2016 triumph. Only teammate Pepe has prevented him from becoming the oldest outfielder in the history of the competition.

Ronaldo has scored 49 goals in 47 games for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, and despite coming up to his 40th birthday, that led us to believe that he still had what it took to make an impact at Euro 2024.

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner.