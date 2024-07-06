Has Cristiano Ronaldo played his last game for Portugal? Roberto Martinez gives view after Euro 2024 exit

By
published

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal were dumped out of Euro 2024 on Friday after losing their quarter-final to France on penalties

Cristiano Ronaldo in action during Euro 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo in action during Euro 2024 (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo exited Euro 2024 without scoring a goal as Portugal were beaten on penalties by France on Friday night and questions over his international future were soon asked.

The Euro 2016 winners saw their European Championship campaign come to an end in a 5-3 shootout loss after 120 goalless minutes in Hamburg. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.