Has Cristiano Ronaldo played his last game for Portugal? Roberto Martinez gives view after Euro 2024 exit

Cristiano Ronaldo exited Euro 2024 without scoring a goal as Portugal were beaten on penalties by France on Friday night and questions over his international future were soon asked.

The Euro 2016 winners saw their European Championship campaign come to an end in a 5-3 shootout loss after 120 goalless minutes in Hamburg.

It was another frustrating evening for Ronaldo, who failed to convert a series of free-kicks and missed an excellent chance to win the game in extra time before managing to score his penalty in the shootout.

The defeat saw Ronaldo win his 212th cap for Portugal, but the 39-year-old failed to score in a major tournament for the first time in his career. His record of 10 shots without a goal matched Kevin De Bruyne’s unwanted Euros mark from 2016 as the former Manchester United and Real Madrid man failed to meet his own lofty standards.

Ronaldo turns 40 next year, so have we also seen his final match in a Portugal shirt?

"It's too soon and raw after the match to talk about that and there have been no individual decisions made," Portugal coach Roberto Martinez told the media following Friday night’s defeat.

While we wait to learn whether or not Ronaldo will continue to represent his country ahead of the 2024 World Cup in North America, we do know that this was his last appearance at a European Championship.

Cristiano Ronaldo following his missed penalty against Slovenia (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Without a doubt it's the last Euro [for me], of course it is," Ronaldo told Portuguese TV following the last-16 win over Slovenia.

"But I'm not emotional about that. I'm moved by everything that football entails, by the enthusiasm I have for the game, the enthusiasm I see in the fans, having my family here, people's passion ... it's not about leaving the world of football. What else is there for me to do or win?"

The future of Ronaldo’s former Real Madrid teammate Pepe is also in the autumn of his career, with the 41-year-old saying he will soon be addressing the matter following the defeat to France.

"I will have the opportunity to speak in the future,” he said. “I don't want to speak about it [now] because tomorrow people might be speaking about my future instead of talking about this process."

