Who needs the ball? Stoke beat Arsenal despite lowest-ever 22.7% possession mark

Stoke City defeated Arsenal on Saturday despite recording their lowest-ever possession total in a Premier League match.

Jese Rodriguez's strike 90 seconds into the second half gave Mark Hughes' men a 1-0 victory at the bet365 Stadium.

Stoke won even though they only had 22.7 per cent of the ball, the lowest tally in their Premier League history.

Arsenal's 77.3 per cent mark was their highest total in a match since Opta possession records began in the 2003-04 season, but they still fell to defeat.

The difference in the second half was even more marked, with Arsenal having 82.7% of the ball after the break.