'Why not try it?' - Fortounis explains corner goal against Arsenal

Olympiacos midfielder Kostas Fortounis says he purposely went for goal direct from the corner, which David Ospina could only fumble over his own line in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Arsenal in the Champions League.

Following quick-fire strikes from Felipe Pardo and Theo Walcott, Olympiacos' lead was restored in comical fashion as Ospina failed to keep hold of Fortounis' delivery.

Alexis Sanchez got Arsenal back level but Alfred Finnbogason struck soon after to seal the visitors' first win on English soil - with Ospina's error the main topic for discussion afterwards.

The Colombian was selected ahead of usual number one Petr Cech and Fortounis told UEFA.com: "I saw Ospina a few steps away from his goal and I said to myself: 'Why not try it?'

"I am very happy it turned out well. It is one of the biggest away victories ever for Olympiacos. We played very well, especially in the first half.

"This away win gives us legitimate hope to clinch second spot in the group."

Olympiacos sit second in Group F ahead of back-to-back clashes with Dinamo Zagreb and are well set to challenge for second place behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Coach Marco Silva added: "I am very happy with the result because it was a tough encounter.

"Our players had to dig deep in order to believe and get what they wanted out of the game. We deserved this victory.

"It was important for us to get the opener and then respond quickly after both goals. The key factor today was our endurance."