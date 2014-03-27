Wickham relishing opportunity to shine

Wickham has spent time at both Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United this season, and was recalled from Elland Road by Sunderland boss Gus Poyet on Monday.

The England Under-21 international was thrown straight into the starting XI for Sunderland's trip to Liverpool on Wednesday, and with Steven Fletcher injured and Jozy Altidore misfiring, Wickham is hoping for an extended run in the side.

"It's what I came here originally to do, but, unfortunately, it didn't happen," he told the Sunderland Echo.

"Whether it's two years down the line or three years down the line, I'm here now and in the squad.

"It's an opportunity for me to stay in the team. If I can score a few goals, then good.

"The manager called me back and said I was going to be in his plans and more involved.

"It's positive coming back and if I get the chance to play football, hopefully it works well. He told me I was going to be involved at Anfield, which was a massive lift to me.

"I've said from day one that I just want to play football.

"He let me go on loan, I got the games I needed to get fit and now he’s brought me back. Hopefully I can get on a roll and start performing."