Wigan to follow Everton example against Arsenal

Everton pulled Arsene Wenger's side apart to win 3-0 in the Premier League last weekend, with Wigan's former manager - Roberto Martinez - setting the Merseyside club up for victory.

Rosler has repeatedly praised Martinez for his impact on Wigan and the 45-year-old German reckons his predecessor may have given him another tip ahead of the Championship club's last-four tie against Arsenal at Wembley.

"I like Roberto," Rosler said on Friday.

"We had dinner soon after I came here. He is a very friendly, very helpful man.

"I like to soak up as much information as I can and he is one of the top managers.

"I've studied him very much, (and) wasn't surprised he found a tactic to cause Arsene Wenger problems. I was very impressed with how good Everton were at the beginning of the game without the ball — to break the rhythm, to deny them space, to counter-attack quickly.

"I was also impressed by how disciplined they were. They got their rewards. It was good for a young manager to see."

Wigan lifted the FA Cup last season and have already eliminated three Premier League clubs - Crystal Palace, Cardiff and Manchester City - on their way to this year's semi-finals.

Hull City or League One side Sheffield United await the winners of Saturday's Wembley clash.