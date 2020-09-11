Wigan get go-ahead from EFL to start league season

Wigan have been granted verbal permission by the English Football League to start their league campaign as planned this weekend despite being in administration.

Latics, who were relegated to Sky Bet League One last season after a 12-point deduction for being placed in administration, are seeking a buyer to secure their long-term future.

An initial deadline for a sale of August 31 was missed, but talks with interested parties are continuing.

Statement from Gerald Krasner on behalf of the Joint Administrators.— Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) September 11, 2020

Wigan opened their new season with a defeat to Fleetwood in the Carabao Cup last weekend and administrators Begbies Traynor confirmed the club will be able to open their league season at Ipswich on Sunday.

In a statement on the club website, joint administrator Gerald Krasner said: “In a conversation with the EFL on Thursday night I have been verbally informed that we have permission to start the season under the administration.”