Wigan have no chance, says Podolski

Arsenal and defending champions Wigan go head-to-head on Saturday for a place in the decider, with either Hull City or Sheffield United awaiting at Wembley.The London outfit have seen their season falter in a flash after topping the Premier League standings for most of the season.

After elimination in both the League Cup (fourth round) and the UEFA Champions League (round of 16), the FA Cup is the only remaining hope for Arsenal to end their nine-year drought without silverware.

Wigan have upstaged top-flight teams Manchester City, Cardiff City and Crystal Palace en route to the semis but Podolski says Uwe Rosler's men stand no chance if Arsenal click into gear.

"We have the chance now for the FA Cup and we will see what we can do tomorrow — and I can promise we will give all of what we have to go through to the final," the Germany international said.

"Everyone thinks they (Wigan) are a small team or that Arsenal will win the game easily.

"It's one of the biggest games for the club, for Wigan in the last years so it won’t be easy.

"But I think we are strong enough, playing in London so it's nearly a home game for us. I think it will be a great atmosphere and it will be my first match there.

"If we play with spirit and fight and play our game, then they have no chance to win against us."

Podolski's comments come in the wake of former Arsenal defender Sol Campbell, who issued caution against the Championship outfit.

"I've got this message to the Arsenal team against Wigan – respect them – just respect the team you're playing against," Campbell told the London Evening Standard in an exclusive interview.

"This Wigan side has achieved upsets before, and if you start disrespecting their team and if you start disrespecting the FA Cup there could be trouble.

"Arsenal players shouldn't think they're not going to be on the receiving end of another cup upset by Wigan - because they could be."