Wijnaldum does not regret Newcastle move

Newcastle United midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum insists he has no regrets over his move to St James' Park.

Wijnaldum switched to Newcastle from PSV last July and has largely impressed in his first season in the Premier League, scoring nine goals in 30 league games.

But, while the Netherlands international has enjoyed a decent individual campaign, as a team Newcastle are mired in a battle against relegation, with the Tyneside club sitting three points adrift of safety going into Saturday's crunch fixture with fellow strugglers Norwich City.

Newcastle have eight games to save themselves under new manager Rafael Benitez but Wijnaldum is standing by his decision to join the club.

"I knew it was difficult because they had a tough season last year but I made the choice with full confidence and I still do not regret it.," Wijnaldum told RTV Rijnmond.

"I'm still happy there. I am just trying to do my thing and enjoy it - then you are at your best."