Wijnaldum: Klopp is building something special at Liverpool

Georginio Wijnaldum believes that Jurgen Klopp is trying to build something special at Liverpool, and says he feels "blessed" to play for the club.

Netherlands midfielder Wijnaldum arrived at Anfield in a close-season switch from relegated Newcastle United, having netted an impressive 11 goals in his debut Premier League season.

And though the former PSV Eindhoven captain – who impressed in Liverpool's 2-1 victory over Chelsea on Friday – is yet to score for his new club, the 25-year-old is confident the goals will come once he has fully adjusted to the deeper midfield role that Klopp has deployed him in.

"This is a very talented squad with a great coach," Wijnaldum told the Liverpool Echo. "I believe he is building something special here. I got that feeling when I first met with Jurgen Klopp.

"I knew this was the right club for me. I am happy to be a part of it. I feel blessed.

"Our gameplan is always to start on the front foot like that. To dominate our opponent. We try to do that, no matter who we are playing against. That's the way we train and it's what we're good at.

"Of course I want to score. I've always scored through the years, no matter who I've played for. But I'm happy when I can do a good job for the team like against Chelsea.

"I'm learning game by game and I think I'll continue to get better. I hope the goals will come soon.

"Towards the end [of last season] at Newcastle I was playing on the left side. At the beginning I was playing as the number 10.

"This is a different style of playing. In this style you need to look to each other. I have faith in the way we are playing. I'm enjoying it."