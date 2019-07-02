Why Arsenal are VERY unlikely to sign Wilfried Zaha this summer

Crystal Palace have been left incensed by Arsenal's £40m bid for Wilfried Zaha, report the BBC.

The Eagles value their star man closer to £80m and were particularly angered by the nature of Arsenal's offer.

According to the Evening Standard, the Gunners proposed to spread the £40m fee across five years, which was considered derisory by their fellow Londoners.

Palace are also angry at what they perceive to be an attempt to unsettle Zaha, who signed a bumper new contract at Selhurst Park last year.

Arsenal only have around £45m to spend this summer and could offer Palace some players in part-exchange for the Ivory Coast international.

Roy Hodgson is a fan of Carl Jenkinson, while Unai Emery would also be willing to part with Shkodran Mustafi and Mohamed Elneny.

However, Arsenal still have plenty of work to do if they are to prise Zaha away from Palace ahead of next season.

