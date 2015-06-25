Wilkins to join Villa coaching staff

Ray Wilkins is set to return to the Premier League as part of Tim Sherwood's coaching team at Aston Villa.

Former England midfielder Wilkins has previously managed QPR and Fulham in the Premier League, while he also served as an assistant at Chelsea under various bosses.

Most recently, he has taken charge of the Jordan national team, but he is now set to join Villa following discussions with Sherwood.

Wilkins told Sky Sports News: "I was talking to Tim Sherwood - I have been for the last couple of weeks - about going on board and joining the coaching staff and assisting.

"Tim has just now confirmed that I will be going on board. I'm absolutely thrilled to be back involved.

"There's only one place to be - the Premier League is the place to go in, and I will be assisting Kevin MacDonald [assistant manager], Tim and the whole shooting match.

"Over my coaching career, I've been involved with a lot of managers of an extremely high level, and I've learnt off each and every one of them. Hopefully I can give the lads at Villa that type of experience."

Villa finished 17th last term - despite enjoying something of a revival after Sherwood succeeded Paul Lambert in February - and Wilkins believes there is much room for improvement at the Midlands club, who also reached the FA Cup final.

"They should be a top-10 team in the Premier League, simple as that," he added.

"They showed at the end of last season what they can achieve, and we'll work hard to do that. They’ve got a good squad, but it can work a lot better and a lot harder."