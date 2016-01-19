Willems delighted to be close to PSV comeback

Jetro Willems has spoken of his delight at the prospect of returning to action with PSV Eindhoven after seven months out through injury.

The 21-year-old has not played a competitive minute since June due to complications with a knee issue but he featured for the Dutch side’s youth team against MVV Maastricht this week and stands an outside chance of making the PSV squad for the visit of FC Twente in the Eredivisie on Sunday.

Willems had reportedly been courted by Liverpool and Manchester United prior to his injury problems but now the defender’s full focus is getting back onto the pitch with his current club.

"I'm happy to be back," he told Voetbal International.

"In recent months I have had a lot of patience, it's a long time.

"I always say ‘if you have patience, everything works out’. I'm happy to be competing. The key today was therefore to get fit from this game In this regard, it went well."

When asked when he might make his return to the first team, Willems said: "Hopefully as soon as possible.

"We have to see how today's recovery goes. It's all good. I have confidence in myself, I must now (look at) bigger competitions."