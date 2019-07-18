How Arsenal have come out on top in north London fight for William Saliba

The Gunners were favourites to land the 18-year-old’s signature until a late swoop from Spurs threw their plans into turmoil.

However, sources have told ESPN FC that Unai Emery’s side will win the race for the centre-back despite the efforts of their north London neighbours.

Saliba has chosen Arsenal over Tottenham after being convinced by the project at the Emirates Stadium and will join the club in a €30 million deal.

He will sign a five-year contract before being sent back to Saint-Etienne on loan for the 2019/20 campaign.

Arsenal are expected to confirm the deal soon, with only minor details needing to be finalised.

