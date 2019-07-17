Arsenal or Tottenham? William Saliba has made his preference known

Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba would favour a transfer to Arsenal over a switch to Tottenham, report The Sun.

The teenager was on the verge of completing his move to the Emirates Stadium last week, only for rivals Spurs to launch a last-ditch attempt to hijack the deal.

Arsenal have offered £25m for the 18-year-old – a bid that was gazumped by their neighbours’ £30m proposal.

Saint-Etienne would therefore prefer Saliba to join Tottenham, although RMC Sport claim that the Gunners are willing to match Spurs’ offer.

That might not be the end of the saga, though, as Saint-Etienne are considering raising the price to sustain the bidding war.

Arsenal have agreed personal terms with the centre-back but now face an anxious wait to see what the Ligue 1 side do next.

READ MORE

8 Premier League teams who endured surprisingly terrible seasons

9 new rule changes are coming to the Premier League – but are they good or bad?