Williams happy to win ugly

Ashley Williams admitted Swansea City's 1-0 win at Arsenal on Monday "wasn't pretty", but showed Garry Monk's side have more than one way of getting the job done.

Bafetimbi Gomis' late strike on his return from injury stunned Arsene Wenger's men at the Emirates Stadium to ensure Swansea could still secure a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski - who joined Swansea in July after a seven-year spell in north London - made a string of superb saves to frustrate the hosts.

Swansea have been accused of being one-dimensional in the past, but captain Williams said the performance in the capital showed they have the ability to roll up their sleeves.

He told the club's official website: "It's unbelievable. The season is getting better and better.

"It wasn't pretty from our point of view, but if you’re going to win at the Emirates, it's going to look a bit like that more times than not.

"I'm pleased with the character displayed by the boys - we were brave.

"We can play some lovely stuff, but sometimes you have to do what you have to do to get the win. There’s no point in playing fluid stuff if you don't get the result.

"It reminded me a little bit of the Southampton game. Nobody thought we were going to get anything tonight, but the way we dug in was similar to that game.

"It was a real shift, but there's no better feeling than when you come away from home against a big team at one of the best stadiums in the world and keep a clean sheet and nick the win."