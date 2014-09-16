Williams: Swansea learned Chelsea lessons

Diego Costa scored a hat-trick as Chelsea came from behind to claim maximum points at the weekend, ending Swansea's 100 per cent Premier League record while preserving their own.

But captain Williams says there are plenty of positives to be taken from the fixture and vowed to put up more of a fight when Jose Mourinho brings his side to the Liberty Stadium in January.

"There's a lot we can take from the game because we did start very well and we did have good performances in the second half, but not enough," he told the club's official website. "I think on the whole it’s a game for us to see the level that we want to get to.

"When we do make a mistake it's quite clear because of the work the staff have done with us.

"We know the way we want to go so we don't need to start pointing the finger, saying 'you didn't do that'. We'll continue to make a mistake in every game this season, but it's not about that.

"We lost the game on Saturday and we lost to a very good side. At times they were too good for us, but we'll work on things and I'm sure when they come down to us we'll be in a better position for them."

Swansea welcome Southampton to south Wales on Saturday.