Williams: The boys are looking fit and sharp

SuperSport United captain Ronwen Williams is expecting a 'tough' battle against their crosstown rivals Mamelodi Sundowns when the two side meet in the latest edition of the Tshwane derby.

Matsatsantsa and Sundowns will battle against each other in the second leg of the DStv Premiership match scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

SuperSport will be looking to snatch all their points as they aim to consolidate a place in the top five finish, while Sundowns are eager to claim maximum points to clinch the league title.

However, Williams insists that his are not prepared to settle for anything less than three points against Sundowns and admits that his side are relishing the chance to take on the defending champions in the second Tshwane derby in the league.

'We know what is at stake, we know they would want to wrap up the league, we are fighting to get back in the top five, so it’s going to be a battle out there,' Williams told his club's official website.

'It’s a Tshwane derby and one with historic moments and I’m sure both teams would want to battle for bragging rights. However, we are blessed with a full strength squad, all our soldiers are available and ready to do battle.

'We couldn’t continue with some momentum from our last victory but the two week break gave us enough time to fine tune our game plan, the team is looking good and ready for the fight.

'The boys are looking fit and sharp, it’s always a bonus to have a full squad,' Williams concluded.

Mamelodi Sundowns against SuperSport United is scheduled to kick off at 5pm.