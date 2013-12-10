Williamson currently loving life at Newcastle

Centre-back Williamson was told he could leave St James' Park in pre-season and looked set to be on his way out of the club.

However, a move never materialised and the 30-year-old has started Newcastle's last nine league games, since appearing in September's 3-2 defeat at Everton as a half-time substitute.

The likes of Loic Remy and Yohan Cabaye have made the headlines, but Williamson has played a key role in stunning victories against the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham as Newcastle have surged up to seventh in the Premier League.

He told The Northern Echo: "A chance came along for me at Everton, and hopefully people feel as though I've taken it the best I could.

"I've had some good times here, but the last few months have probably been the most enjoyable of all.

"I think the manager knows what he's going to get from me - I defend first and try to keep things tight and organised. That's what I'm about.

"Hopefully it's becoming difficult to drop me because we're winning and defending fairly well.

