Willian eager to face Argentina and Messi

The prospect of facing Argentina and Lionel Messi at the Copa America is an exciting one for Brazil forward Willian ahead of his side's quarter-final with Paraguay.

Brazil meet Paraguay on Saturday with victory potentially setting up a final-four meeting with old rivals Argentina - who play Colombia on Friday.

Chelsea forward Willian is full of praise for Argentina and specifically their skipper, telling reporters: "Messi is an idol for many people.

"[He is] a player of great quality who has managed to be crowned the best player in the world four times.

"I like to watch him play, of course. He is someone who, when Argentina play, he has many people stop to see him at work.

"Undoubtedly it is always great to play for Brazil against Argentina and if it happens it will be really cool. Everyone dreams of playing against Argentina.

"We are getting ready for the possibility of that happening but we must not get ahead of ourselves."

Willian also played down the impact of Neymar's absence on the Brazil squad - the Barcelona star having been handed a four-match suspension following a post-match melee after the 1-0 group stage defeat to Colombia.

"There isn't really any difference in our manner. With or without Neymar, I will try to play my best football," he added.

"Our total focus in on Paraguay. We just have to be focused and attentive in what we do. We will watch videos, get information and hopefully play a great game."