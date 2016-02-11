Willian expects Terry to depart Chelsea

Chelsea winger Willian concedes team-mate John Terry is set to depart the club at the end of the Premier League season.

Terry, 35, is out of contract at the conclusion of the 2015-16 campaign with Chelsea yet to offer him an extension.

The Chelsea captain has been at the club his entire professional career, bar a loan spell to Nottingham Forest in 2000, and has made over 700 appearances for the London-based outfit.

However, with no deal signed for next season, Willian predicts Terry's time at Chelsea is up.

"I think he would like to stay longer with us, but unfortunately it seems he won't be able to remain as a Chelsea player," Willian told Squawka.

"The club won't probably extend his contract. I can just wish him the best of luck for the rest of his career.

"He is definitely one of the greatest or maybe the greatest player of Chelsea's history. He has won everything for this club. He is respected by all of us."