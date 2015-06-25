Willian: I'll help Firmino in England

Willian said he will help Roberto Firmino settle into life in England, with the latter's signing with Liverpool confirmed on Wednesday.

The pair are set to be team-mates in Brazil's Copa America quarter-final against Paraguay in Concepcion on Saturday.

And beyond the tournament in Chile, Chelsea winger Willian said he will help Firmino - who comes to the Premier League from Hoffenheim - as he bids to adjust to life in the UK.

"He's a great player, he knows how to score. He's strong," Willian said of Firmino at a news conference on Wednesday.

"Obviously, British football is played differently.

"It's very quick and aggressive and it is tough to adapt there.

"But he has everything in order to make that change.

"As far as I'm concerned and other players like Philippe Coutinho, who will also play with him, we will try to help him with his transition to Liverpool."

Paraguay beat Brazil in a penalty shoot-out in the 2011 Copa quarter-finals in Argentina, on their way to the final.

Willian said he was hoping the Brazilians can exact some revenge.

"Paraguay are competitive opponents, and it will be a fight for the full 90 minutes. But as a national team we know well how to play against these sides," the 26-year-old said of Paraguay, who were one of just three teams to go unbeaten through the group stages.

"In the last Copa America we were eliminated by Paraguay, but I hope it can be different this time.

"Hopefully we can play the game the way we like, with joy and responsibility and can eliminate a tricky opponent."