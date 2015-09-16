Willian: Last season not good enough in Europe

Following a 1-1 first-leg draw at the Parc des Princes, Jose Mourinho’s side were hot favourites to progress to the quarter-finals after taking an 81st-minute lead at Stamford Bridge, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic long since sent off.

But David Luiz hit back against his former club five minutes later, and although Eden Hazard’s penalty restored Chelsea’s advantage in extra-time, Thiago Silva’s header six minutes from the end sent Laurent Blanc’s side through.

“We weren’t good enough, it’s as simple as that,” said Willian, speaking exclusively in the October 2015 issue of FourFourTwo, available now.

“We fought hard and gave our best, but we still didn’t play that well. PSG felt at home at Stamford Bridge and that just shouldn’t have happened. We should have put more pressure on them, kept possession and controlled the game.

“We didn’t – instead, they were in control. [But] this is in the past now. We must focus on the new campaign.”

Chelsea kick off their 2015/16 campaign against Maccabi Tel Aviv on Wednesday, and Willian says Stamford Bridge is a safe haven for him and rest of the team.

“I always feel very comfortable playing at Stamford Bridge,” the Brazilian admitted. “No matter if it’s a friendly or a Champions League game, the atmosphere is brilliant and supporters play their part in the match. The crowd is close to the pitch, which increases the pressure on our opponents. The dimensions of the pitch aren’t huge, which is helpful as we are more used to it than the away team.”

